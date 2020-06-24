3710 Hawks Bay Court

Amenities
Newly Renovated with Casita in Pablo Bay - NEWLY RENOVATED! Open floorplan plus a guest casita with its own kitchenette, living room and bedroom! Ideal for anyone needing a separate space for family, friends or a home office. The main home greets you with large, open spaces and invites views of the fenced backyard. Designed for entertaining, the continuous floorplan flows seamlessly with a generous sized kitchen and prep island with NEW stove and microwave. Located in Pablo Bay, this exceptional neighborhood includes a community pool, splash park, playground, park, soccer field and tennis courts. Maximum 8 month lease.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4719056)