Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

3710 Hawks Bay Court

3710 Hawks Bay Court · No Longer Available
Location

3710 Hawks Bay Court, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Beach Haven

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
Newly Renovated with Casita in Pablo Bay - NEWLY RENOVATED! Open floorplan plus a guest casita with its own kitchenette, living room and bedroom! Ideal for anyone needing a separate space for family, friends or a home office. The main home greets you with large, open spaces and invites views of the fenced backyard. Designed for entertaining, the continuous floorplan flows seamlessly with a generous sized kitchen and prep island with NEW stove and microwave. Located in Pablo Bay, this exceptional neighborhood includes a community pool, splash park, playground, park, soccer field and tennis courts. Maximum 8 month lease.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4719056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

