Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N
3696 Barbizon Circle North
No Longer Available
Location
3696 Barbizon Circle North, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Southwood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3/2 with den - Manadarin Home For Rent - Lakefront home is ready for its next long term tenant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N have any available units?
3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N currently offering any rent specials?
3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N pet-friendly?
No, 3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N offer parking?
No, 3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N does not offer parking.
Does 3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N have a pool?
No, 3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N does not have a pool.
Does 3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N have accessible units?
No, 3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N does not have accessible units.
Does 3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N does not have units with air conditioning.
