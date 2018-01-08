All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N

3696 Barbizon Circle North · No Longer Available
Location

3696 Barbizon Circle North, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Southwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3/2 with den - Manadarin Home For Rent - Lakefront home is ready for its next long term tenant.

(RLNE3316853)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N have any available units?
3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N currently offering any rent specials?
3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N pet-friendly?
No, 3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N offer parking?
No, 3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N does not offer parking.
Does 3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N have a pool?
No, 3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N does not have a pool.
Does 3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N have accessible units?
No, 3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N does not have accessible units.
Does 3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3696 BARBIZON CIRCLE N does not have units with air conditioning.
