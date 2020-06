Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage

This large 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath town home has a 1 car garage. Large eat-in kitchen with upgraded appliances and cabinets. Tile and carpet throughout, half bath downstairs, open floorplan, private patio, upstairs master bedroom with private bath and walk-in closet. Upstairs laundry closet. Washer & dryer are courtesy items. Centrally located to shopping, dining and more. Close to I- 295 and the beaches, downtown, and the St. Johns Town Center. Community Rules and Regulations apply.