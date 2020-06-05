365 UNIVERSITY BLVD N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Very cute home in Clifton, a charming neighborhood at the crossroads of the Arlington and St. Johns Rivers, close to downtown with easy access to major roadways. Baptist and Memorial hospitals, and Jacksonville University are less than 10 minutes away. House features new kitchen renovation with oak cabinets, butcher block countertops, Stainless Steel appliances. and wood flooring. Pet-friendly, fenced, and private back yard, includes a patio with picnic table, and room for a BBQ grill, perfect for relaxation and solitude. Single car garage has a workbench, ample shelf space for storage as well as the washer and dryer hookups.