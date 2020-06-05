All apartments in Jacksonville
365 UNIVERSITY BLVD N
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:16 AM

365 UNIVERSITY BLVD N

365 University Boulevard North · No Longer Available
Location

365 University Boulevard North, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Clifton

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very cute home in Clifton, a charming neighborhood at the crossroads of the Arlington and St. Johns Rivers, close to downtown with easy access to major roadways. Baptist and Memorial hospitals, and Jacksonville University are less than 10 minutes away. House features new kitchen renovation with oak cabinets, butcher block countertops, Stainless Steel appliances. and wood flooring. Pet-friendly, fenced, and private back yard, includes a patio with picnic table, and room for a BBQ grill, perfect for relaxation and solitude. Single car garage has a workbench, ample shelf space for storage as well as the washer and dryer hookups.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

