3644 DELLWOOD AVENUE
Last updated April 21 2019 at 10:54 AM

3644 DELLWOOD AVENUE

3644 Dellwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3644 Dellwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3644 DELLWOOD AVENUE have any available units?
3644 DELLWOOD AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3644 DELLWOOD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3644 DELLWOOD AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3644 DELLWOOD AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3644 DELLWOOD AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3644 DELLWOOD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3644 DELLWOOD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3644 DELLWOOD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3644 DELLWOOD AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3644 DELLWOOD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 3644 DELLWOOD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 3644 DELLWOOD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3644 DELLWOOD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3644 DELLWOOD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3644 DELLWOOD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3644 DELLWOOD AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3644 DELLWOOD AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
