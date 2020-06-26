All apartments in Jacksonville
3640 Brentwood Blvd

3640 Brentwood Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3640 Brentwood Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3640 Brentwood Blvd have any available units?
3640 Brentwood Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3640 Brentwood Blvd have?
Some of 3640 Brentwood Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3640 Brentwood Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3640 Brentwood Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3640 Brentwood Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3640 Brentwood Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3640 Brentwood Blvd offer parking?
No, 3640 Brentwood Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3640 Brentwood Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3640 Brentwood Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3640 Brentwood Blvd have a pool?
No, 3640 Brentwood Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3640 Brentwood Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3640 Brentwood Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3640 Brentwood Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3640 Brentwood Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
