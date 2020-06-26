Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3634 BOONE PARK AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3634 BOONE PARK AVE
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:36 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3634 BOONE PARK AVE
3634 Boone Park Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Avondale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3634 Boone Park Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming Avondale two story town home. Classic living space with hardwood floors and two sunrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3634 BOONE PARK AVE have any available units?
3634 BOONE PARK AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3634 BOONE PARK AVE have?
Some of 3634 BOONE PARK AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3634 BOONE PARK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3634 BOONE PARK AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3634 BOONE PARK AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3634 BOONE PARK AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3634 BOONE PARK AVE offer parking?
No, 3634 BOONE PARK AVE does not offer parking.
Does 3634 BOONE PARK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3634 BOONE PARK AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3634 BOONE PARK AVE have a pool?
No, 3634 BOONE PARK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3634 BOONE PARK AVE have accessible units?
No, 3634 BOONE PARK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3634 BOONE PARK AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3634 BOONE PARK AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia