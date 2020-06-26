All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3634 BOONE PARK AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3634 BOONE PARK AVE
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:36 AM

3634 BOONE PARK AVE

3634 Boone Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Avondale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3634 Boone Park Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Avondale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming Avondale two story town home. Classic living space with hardwood floors and two sunrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3634 BOONE PARK AVE have any available units?
3634 BOONE PARK AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3634 BOONE PARK AVE have?
Some of 3634 BOONE PARK AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3634 BOONE PARK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3634 BOONE PARK AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3634 BOONE PARK AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3634 BOONE PARK AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3634 BOONE PARK AVE offer parking?
No, 3634 BOONE PARK AVE does not offer parking.
Does 3634 BOONE PARK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3634 BOONE PARK AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3634 BOONE PARK AVE have a pool?
No, 3634 BOONE PARK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3634 BOONE PARK AVE have accessible units?
No, 3634 BOONE PARK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3634 BOONE PARK AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3634 BOONE PARK AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
54 Magnolia
9800 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia