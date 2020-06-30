Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3623 Tarpon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3623 Tarpon Drive
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:26 PM
1 of 27
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3623 Tarpon Drive
3623 Tarpon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Arlington Manor
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3623 Tarpon Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Manor
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3br 1.5 bath Cozy home - 3br 1.5 bath home with brand new kitchen cabinets and appliances, including dishwasher
(RLNE5205192)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3623 Tarpon Drive have any available units?
3623 Tarpon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 3623 Tarpon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3623 Tarpon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 Tarpon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3623 Tarpon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3623 Tarpon Drive offer parking?
No, 3623 Tarpon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3623 Tarpon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3623 Tarpon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 Tarpon Drive have a pool?
No, 3623 Tarpon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3623 Tarpon Drive have accessible units?
No, 3623 Tarpon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 Tarpon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3623 Tarpon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3623 Tarpon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3623 Tarpon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia