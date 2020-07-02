All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3623 COLLEGE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3623 COLLEGE ST
Last updated April 22 2020 at 5:44 AM

3623 COLLEGE ST

3623 College Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3623 College Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This 3 bedroom home is available for immediate rental! The home is beautiful and you'll experience what it is like working with a property management company that truly cares about its residents! Please contact us today to set up your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3623 COLLEGE ST have any available units?
3623 COLLEGE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3623 COLLEGE ST have?
Some of 3623 COLLEGE ST's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3623 COLLEGE ST currently offering any rent specials?
3623 COLLEGE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 COLLEGE ST pet-friendly?
No, 3623 COLLEGE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3623 COLLEGE ST offer parking?
Yes, 3623 COLLEGE ST offers parking.
Does 3623 COLLEGE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3623 COLLEGE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 COLLEGE ST have a pool?
No, 3623 COLLEGE ST does not have a pool.
Does 3623 COLLEGE ST have accessible units?
No, 3623 COLLEGE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 COLLEGE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3623 COLLEGE ST has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Fusion
8283 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia