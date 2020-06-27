3616 DARNALL PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous fully remodeled 4bedroom 4full bath house with large inground pool. This split floor plan 4 bedroom house has been completely remodeled in 2017. Adding unique older charm with modern, built in dressers in rooms, walk in closets in all bedrooms, larger bedroom sizes. New kitchen, new appliances, new flooring, new a/c new water heater & new windows. This classy well maintained home with tons of storage includes lawn maintenance & pool maintenance with your monthly rent to make this an easy home to just enjoy.