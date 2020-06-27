All apartments in Jacksonville
3616 DARNALL PL
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:07 PM

3616 DARNALL PL

3616 Darnall Place · (904) 531-9545
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3616 Darnall Place, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Monclair

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3007 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous fully remodeled 4bedroom 4full bath house with large inground pool. This split floor plan 4 bedroom house has been completely remodeled in 2017. Adding unique older charm with modern, built in dressers in rooms, walk in closets in all bedrooms, larger bedroom sizes. New kitchen, new appliances, new flooring, new a/c new water heater & new windows. This classy well maintained home with tons of storage includes lawn maintenance & pool maintenance with your monthly rent to make this an easy home to just enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3616 DARNALL PL have any available units?
3616 DARNALL PL has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3616 DARNALL PL have?
Some of 3616 DARNALL PL's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3616 DARNALL PL currently offering any rent specials?
3616 DARNALL PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 DARNALL PL pet-friendly?
No, 3616 DARNALL PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3616 DARNALL PL offer parking?
Yes, 3616 DARNALL PL offers parking.
Does 3616 DARNALL PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3616 DARNALL PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 DARNALL PL have a pool?
Yes, 3616 DARNALL PL has a pool.
Does 3616 DARNALL PL have accessible units?
No, 3616 DARNALL PL does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 DARNALL PL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3616 DARNALL PL has units with dishwashers.
