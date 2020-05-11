All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 19 2020

3614 DELLWOOD AVE

3614 Dellwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3614 Dellwood Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable 2 bed/1 bath home. Great front porch. Seperate living and dining rooms. hardwood floors throughout. Fireplace, freshly painted, stainless steel appliances. Washer/dryer connections. Detached garage. Fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3614 DELLWOOD AVE have any available units?
3614 DELLWOOD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3614 DELLWOOD AVE have?
Some of 3614 DELLWOOD AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3614 DELLWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3614 DELLWOOD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3614 DELLWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3614 DELLWOOD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3614 DELLWOOD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3614 DELLWOOD AVE offers parking.
Does 3614 DELLWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3614 DELLWOOD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3614 DELLWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 3614 DELLWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3614 DELLWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 3614 DELLWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3614 DELLWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3614 DELLWOOD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

