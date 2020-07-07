All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3612 COLLEGE PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3612 COLLEGE PL
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:21 PM

3612 COLLEGE PL

3612 College Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3612 College Place, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great home just got redone please call today to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3612 COLLEGE PL have any available units?
3612 COLLEGE PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3612 COLLEGE PL currently offering any rent specials?
3612 COLLEGE PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 COLLEGE PL pet-friendly?
No, 3612 COLLEGE PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3612 COLLEGE PL offer parking?
No, 3612 COLLEGE PL does not offer parking.
Does 3612 COLLEGE PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3612 COLLEGE PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 COLLEGE PL have a pool?
No, 3612 COLLEGE PL does not have a pool.
Does 3612 COLLEGE PL have accessible units?
No, 3612 COLLEGE PL does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 COLLEGE PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 3612 COLLEGE PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3612 COLLEGE PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 3612 COLLEGE PL does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Tree House Apartments
3500 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Terraces at Town Center
5140 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia