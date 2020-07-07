Rent Calculator
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:21 PM
3612 COLLEGE PL
3612 College Place
·
No Longer Available
3612 College Place, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill
Great home just got redone please call today to schedule a showing.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3612 COLLEGE PL have any available units?
3612 COLLEGE PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 3612 COLLEGE PL currently offering any rent specials?
3612 COLLEGE PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 COLLEGE PL pet-friendly?
No, 3612 COLLEGE PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3612 COLLEGE PL offer parking?
No, 3612 COLLEGE PL does not offer parking.
Does 3612 COLLEGE PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3612 COLLEGE PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 COLLEGE PL have a pool?
No, 3612 COLLEGE PL does not have a pool.
Does 3612 COLLEGE PL have accessible units?
No, 3612 COLLEGE PL does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 COLLEGE PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 3612 COLLEGE PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3612 COLLEGE PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 3612 COLLEGE PL does not have units with air conditioning.
