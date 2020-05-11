All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3611 Mente Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3611 Mente Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3611 Mente Street

3611 Mente Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3611 Mente Street, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Spring Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are freshly painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just an impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com.Minimum 12 month lease. $40.00 application fee (all applicants over 18 years of age). Security Deposit due once approved (May vary with screening results). $200.00 pet fee. Resident pays all utilities. Renter's insurance required - more details provided after property is reserved. Please call today at 321-473-0160 and/or apply today at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3611 Mente Street have any available units?
3611 Mente Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3611 Mente Street currently offering any rent specials?
3611 Mente Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3611 Mente Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3611 Mente Street is pet friendly.
Does 3611 Mente Street offer parking?
No, 3611 Mente Street does not offer parking.
Does 3611 Mente Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3611 Mente Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3611 Mente Street have a pool?
No, 3611 Mente Street does not have a pool.
Does 3611 Mente Street have accessible units?
No, 3611 Mente Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3611 Mente Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3611 Mente Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3611 Mente Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3611 Mente Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broxton Bay
12900 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Pier 5350
5350 Arlington Expy
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Brookwood Club Apartments
1385 Brookwood Forest Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia