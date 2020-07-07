All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3610 North Ride Drive

3610 North Ride Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3610 North Ride Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32223
Loretto

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this home that is in move in ready condition! Recent updates made to the home include features like walls that are freshly painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just an impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 North Ride Drive have any available units?
3610 North Ride Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3610 North Ride Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3610 North Ride Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 North Ride Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3610 North Ride Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3610 North Ride Drive offer parking?
No, 3610 North Ride Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3610 North Ride Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3610 North Ride Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 North Ride Drive have a pool?
No, 3610 North Ride Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3610 North Ride Drive have accessible units?
No, 3610 North Ride Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 North Ride Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3610 North Ride Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3610 North Ride Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3610 North Ride Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

