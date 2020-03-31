Rent Calculator
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:14 PM
3602 Ernest Street
Location
3602 Ernest Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute 2 bedroom Home with 1 car detached garage - Cute corner lot home 2bedrooms / 1 bathwith detached garage. Washer /Dryer Combo included, central heat and air
(RLNE1871873)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3602 Ernest Street have any available units?
3602 Ernest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3602 Ernest Street have?
Some of 3602 Ernest Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3602 Ernest Street currently offering any rent specials?
3602 Ernest Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3602 Ernest Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3602 Ernest Street is pet friendly.
Does 3602 Ernest Street offer parking?
Yes, 3602 Ernest Street offers parking.
Does 3602 Ernest Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3602 Ernest Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3602 Ernest Street have a pool?
No, 3602 Ernest Street does not have a pool.
Does 3602 Ernest Street have accessible units?
No, 3602 Ernest Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3602 Ernest Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3602 Ernest Street does not have units with dishwashers.
