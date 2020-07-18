All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3591 South Kernan Boulevard Unit 801.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3591 South Kernan Boulevard Unit 801
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3591 South Kernan Boulevard Unit 801

3591 Kernan Boulevard South · (904) 367-1818
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3591 Kernan Boulevard South, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3591 South Kernan Boulevard Unit 801 · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
3/2 condo on 1st floor - https://rently.com/properties/2054972?source=marketing

•3 bedroom/2 bathroom condo unit
•Open floor plan on 1st floor
•Split bedroom arrangement
•Kitchen open to living area with large breakfast bar, eat-in kitchen area and white appliances
•Washer/dryer included in the inside laundry room
•Water & sewer included in rent
•Large screened patio
•Close to UNF, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and beaches
•Community amenities include: gated community, pool, clubhouse, outdoor barbecue area; fitness center

NOTE: ••Security deposit amount may vary
* Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.

(RLNE2459287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3591 South Kernan Boulevard Unit 801 have any available units?
3591 South Kernan Boulevard Unit 801 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3591 South Kernan Boulevard Unit 801 have?
Some of 3591 South Kernan Boulevard Unit 801's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3591 South Kernan Boulevard Unit 801 currently offering any rent specials?
3591 South Kernan Boulevard Unit 801 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3591 South Kernan Boulevard Unit 801 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3591 South Kernan Boulevard Unit 801 is pet friendly.
Does 3591 South Kernan Boulevard Unit 801 offer parking?
No, 3591 South Kernan Boulevard Unit 801 does not offer parking.
Does 3591 South Kernan Boulevard Unit 801 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3591 South Kernan Boulevard Unit 801 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3591 South Kernan Boulevard Unit 801 have a pool?
Yes, 3591 South Kernan Boulevard Unit 801 has a pool.
Does 3591 South Kernan Boulevard Unit 801 have accessible units?
No, 3591 South Kernan Boulevard Unit 801 does not have accessible units.
Does 3591 South Kernan Boulevard Unit 801 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3591 South Kernan Boulevard Unit 801 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3591 South Kernan Boulevard Unit 801?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Uptown at St. Johns
5290 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Apartments with ParkingJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity