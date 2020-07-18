3591 South Kernan Boulevard Unit 801

Amenities
3/2 condo on 1st floor - https://rently.com/properties/2054972?source=marketing
•3 bedroom/2 bathroom condo unit
•Open floor plan on 1st floor
•Split bedroom arrangement
•Kitchen open to living area with large breakfast bar, eat-in kitchen area and white appliances
•Washer/dryer included in the inside laundry room
•Water & sewer included in rent
•Large screened patio
•Close to UNF, shopping, restaurants, entertainment and beaches
•Community amenities include: gated community, pool, clubhouse, outdoor barbecue area; fitness center
NOTE: ••Security deposit amount may vary
* Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.
