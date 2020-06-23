3577 MANDARIN WOODS DR N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

This home is ready for you! Fresh paint and a brand new kitchen are just a few features of this charming Mandarin Bungalow. This home features tile throughout the main living spaces~ kitchen open to the dining area and family room that offers a brick fireplace for those cooler nights! Great size bedrooms. Large master with huge walk in closet, dual vanity, standing shower. Open patio out back, large fenced yard. This home sits on a cul de sac so very little traffic. Close to major highways, dining options, and more! Hurry, schedule your showing today. This home will not last.