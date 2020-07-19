3560 CROSSVIEW DR

Amenities

Beautiful one-story 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in Crosswater at Pablo Bay! Lawn-care INCLUDED. Home features an open floor plan with wood-look tile in the living areas. Owner's suite is complete with a private bathroom with dual vanities, walk-in shower, and garden tub. Gorgeous chef's kitchen boasts white cabinetry, stainless appliances, and a gas range. Mudroom nook complete with built-in shelving. Indoor laundry and 2-car garage. Enjoy outdoor living with a covered patio and fenced backyard. Crosswater at Pablo Bay is a natural gas community with amenities including a swimming pool, splash pad, playground, and dog park! Minutes to the beaches, Mayo Clinic, NS Mayport, and JTB. Available Sept 1. Pets subject to owners approval and a $250 non-refundable pet fee. Washer/Dryer included.