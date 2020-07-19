All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:19 PM

3560 CROSSVIEW DR

3560 Crossview Drive · (904) 338-2505
Location

3560 Crossview Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Beach Haven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2573 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful one-story 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in Crosswater at Pablo Bay! Lawn-care INCLUDED. Home features an open floor plan with wood-look tile in the living areas. Owner's suite is complete with a private bathroom with dual vanities, walk-in shower, and garden tub. Gorgeous chef's kitchen boasts white cabinetry, stainless appliances, and a gas range. Mudroom nook complete with built-in shelving. Indoor laundry and 2-car garage. Enjoy outdoor living with a covered patio and fenced backyard. Crosswater at Pablo Bay is a natural gas community with amenities including a swimming pool, splash pad, playground, and dog park! Minutes to the beaches, Mayo Clinic, NS Mayport, and JTB. Available Sept 1. Pets subject to owners approval and a $250 non-refundable pet fee. Washer/Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3560 CROSSVIEW DR have any available units?
3560 CROSSVIEW DR has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3560 CROSSVIEW DR have?
Some of 3560 CROSSVIEW DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3560 CROSSVIEW DR currently offering any rent specials?
3560 CROSSVIEW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3560 CROSSVIEW DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 3560 CROSSVIEW DR is pet friendly.
Does 3560 CROSSVIEW DR offer parking?
Yes, 3560 CROSSVIEW DR offers parking.
Does 3560 CROSSVIEW DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3560 CROSSVIEW DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3560 CROSSVIEW DR have a pool?
Yes, 3560 CROSSVIEW DR has a pool.
Does 3560 CROSSVIEW DR have accessible units?
No, 3560 CROSSVIEW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3560 CROSSVIEW DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 3560 CROSSVIEW DR does not have units with dishwashers.
