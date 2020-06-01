All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 1 2019 at 1:27 PM

3553 Owen Ave

3553 Owen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3553 Owen Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Ribault

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3406027034 ----
Three-bedroom, one-bathroom home with wall-to-wall carpeting throughout. Please note, this property is on well-water and septic. Come take a look today!

-Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals.
-Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult. Application fees are non-refundable.
-Gross household income needs to be 3x the rent.
-All County Complete does not accept evictions from the last 3 years.
-After applying, you will be emailed a request to submit your last three pay stubs and fill out a rental verification form.
-Should you be approved, there is an administration fee of $150. Each pet requires a one-time, non-refundable fee of $200, with no additional pet rent.
-Your security deposit is based on rental history. It may be equal to 1x, 1.5x or 2x the rent.
-Renter\'s insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in.
-One FULL month\'s rent is due prior to move-in.
-All fees are subject to change without prior notice.
-Sorry, no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3553 Owen Ave have any available units?
3553 Owen Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3553 Owen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3553 Owen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3553 Owen Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3553 Owen Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3553 Owen Ave offer parking?
No, 3553 Owen Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3553 Owen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3553 Owen Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3553 Owen Ave have a pool?
No, 3553 Owen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3553 Owen Ave have accessible units?
No, 3553 Owen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3553 Owen Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3553 Owen Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3553 Owen Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3553 Owen Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

