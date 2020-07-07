All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3544 Henrietta St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3544 Henrietta St
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:01 PM

3544 Henrietta St

3544 Henrietta Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3544 Henrietta Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Grand Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0a40192069 ---- Welcome to this nice 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath newly renovated home. Features fresh paint & flooring, nice kitchen & baths, A/C, fridge, stove & washer/dryer connections. Pet Friendly with breed approval & deposit. Apply online today! BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing. Washer/Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3544 Henrietta St have any available units?
3544 Henrietta St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3544 Henrietta St have?
Some of 3544 Henrietta St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3544 Henrietta St currently offering any rent specials?
3544 Henrietta St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3544 Henrietta St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3544 Henrietta St is pet friendly.
Does 3544 Henrietta St offer parking?
No, 3544 Henrietta St does not offer parking.
Does 3544 Henrietta St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3544 Henrietta St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3544 Henrietta St have a pool?
No, 3544 Henrietta St does not have a pool.
Does 3544 Henrietta St have accessible units?
No, 3544 Henrietta St does not have accessible units.
Does 3544 Henrietta St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3544 Henrietta St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Beach on Kernan
12193 Kernan Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Canopy Creek
11291 Harts Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia