Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:26 PM

3532 Crassia St

3532 Crassia Street · No Longer Available
Location

3532 Crassia Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Allendale

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/01de8770f2 ----
This charming home features a large storage shed, carport, fenced-in back yard, glossy hardwood floors throughout the living room and three bedrooms, a carpeted family room that could be a large master bedroom, central heat and air, and ceiling fans in the living room and family room. Book your showing today!

-Apply online at allcountycpm.com/available-rentals.
-Applications are $50 apiece, and there must be a separate application for every adult. Application fees are non-refundable.
-Gross household income needs to be 3x the rent.
-All County Complete does not accept evictions from the last 3 years.
-After applying, you will be emailed a request to submit your last three pay stubs and fill out a rental verification form.
-Should you be approved, there is an administration fee of $150. Each pet requires a one-time, non-refundable fee of $200, with no additional pet rent.
-Your security deposit is based on rental history. It may be equal to 1x, 1.5x or 2x the rent.
-Renter\'s insurance must be obtained and submitted prior to move-in.
-One FULL month\'s rent is due prior to move-in.
-All fees are subject to change without prior notice.
-Sorry, no Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3532 Crassia St have any available units?
3532 Crassia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3532 Crassia St have?
Some of 3532 Crassia St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3532 Crassia St currently offering any rent specials?
3532 Crassia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3532 Crassia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3532 Crassia St is pet friendly.
Does 3532 Crassia St offer parking?
Yes, 3532 Crassia St offers parking.
Does 3532 Crassia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3532 Crassia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3532 Crassia St have a pool?
No, 3532 Crassia St does not have a pool.
Does 3532 Crassia St have accessible units?
No, 3532 Crassia St does not have accessible units.
Does 3532 Crassia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3532 Crassia St does not have units with dishwashers.
