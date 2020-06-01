Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3528 Summerlin Lane North.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3528 Summerlin Lane North
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3528 Summerlin Lane North
3528 Summerlin Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
3528 Summerlin Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Amenities
in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Wolf Creek - 2 story, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome located on the Southside of Jacksonville in Wolf Creek Timber Run. Has a washer & dryer! Tenants to register with HOA before move in.
(RLNE3240478)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3528 Summerlin Lane North have any available units?
3528 Summerlin Lane North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 3528 Summerlin Lane North currently offering any rent specials?
3528 Summerlin Lane North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3528 Summerlin Lane North pet-friendly?
No, 3528 Summerlin Lane North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3528 Summerlin Lane North offer parking?
No, 3528 Summerlin Lane North does not offer parking.
Does 3528 Summerlin Lane North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3528 Summerlin Lane North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3528 Summerlin Lane North have a pool?
No, 3528 Summerlin Lane North does not have a pool.
Does 3528 Summerlin Lane North have accessible units?
No, 3528 Summerlin Lane North does not have accessible units.
Does 3528 Summerlin Lane North have units with dishwashers?
No, 3528 Summerlin Lane North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3528 Summerlin Lane North have units with air conditioning?
No, 3528 Summerlin Lane North does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Sublet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Pointe Sienna
7200 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Hacienda Club
8685 Baymeadows Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia