3528 N SUMMERLIN LN
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:27 PM
3528 N SUMMERLIN LN
3528 Summerlin Ln
·
Location
3528 Summerlin Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Amenities
in unit laundry
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
2 story, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome located on the Southside of Jacksonville in Wolf Creek Timber Run. Has a washer & dryer! Tenants to register with HOA before move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3528 N SUMMERLIN LN have any available units?
3528 N SUMMERLIN LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 3528 N SUMMERLIN LN currently offering any rent specials?
3528 N SUMMERLIN LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3528 N SUMMERLIN LN pet-friendly?
No, 3528 N SUMMERLIN LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3528 N SUMMERLIN LN offer parking?
No, 3528 N SUMMERLIN LN does not offer parking.
Does 3528 N SUMMERLIN LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3528 N SUMMERLIN LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3528 N SUMMERLIN LN have a pool?
Yes, 3528 N SUMMERLIN LN has a pool.
Does 3528 N SUMMERLIN LN have accessible units?
No, 3528 N SUMMERLIN LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3528 N SUMMERLIN LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 3528 N SUMMERLIN LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3528 N SUMMERLIN LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 3528 N SUMMERLIN LN does not have units with air conditioning.
