Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:27 PM

3528 N SUMMERLIN LN

3528 Summerlin Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3528 Summerlin Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
2 story, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome located on the Southside of Jacksonville in Wolf Creek Timber Run. Has a washer & dryer! Tenants to register with HOA before move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3528 N SUMMERLIN LN have any available units?
3528 N SUMMERLIN LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3528 N SUMMERLIN LN currently offering any rent specials?
3528 N SUMMERLIN LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3528 N SUMMERLIN LN pet-friendly?
No, 3528 N SUMMERLIN LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3528 N SUMMERLIN LN offer parking?
No, 3528 N SUMMERLIN LN does not offer parking.
Does 3528 N SUMMERLIN LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3528 N SUMMERLIN LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3528 N SUMMERLIN LN have a pool?
Yes, 3528 N SUMMERLIN LN has a pool.
Does 3528 N SUMMERLIN LN have accessible units?
No, 3528 N SUMMERLIN LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3528 N SUMMERLIN LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 3528 N SUMMERLIN LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3528 N SUMMERLIN LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 3528 N SUMMERLIN LN does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

