3523 FERN ST
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:56 AM
3523 FERN ST
3523 Fern Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3523 Fern Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
well maintained almost new home. 12x24 insulated shed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3523 FERN ST have any available units?
3523 FERN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 3523 FERN ST currently offering any rent specials?
3523 FERN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3523 FERN ST pet-friendly?
No, 3523 FERN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3523 FERN ST offer parking?
No, 3523 FERN ST does not offer parking.
Does 3523 FERN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3523 FERN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3523 FERN ST have a pool?
No, 3523 FERN ST does not have a pool.
Does 3523 FERN ST have accessible units?
No, 3523 FERN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3523 FERN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3523 FERN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3523 FERN ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3523 FERN ST does not have units with air conditioning.
