Jacksonville, FL
3523 Dillon Street
3523 Dillon Street

3523 Dillon Street · No Longer Available
Location

3523 Dillon Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Lackawanna

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice three bedroom one and a half home that you can make your own!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3523 Dillon Street have any available units?
3523 Dillon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3523 Dillon Street currently offering any rent specials?
3523 Dillon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3523 Dillon Street pet-friendly?
No, 3523 Dillon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3523 Dillon Street offer parking?
No, 3523 Dillon Street does not offer parking.
Does 3523 Dillon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3523 Dillon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3523 Dillon Street have a pool?
No, 3523 Dillon Street does not have a pool.
Does 3523 Dillon Street have accessible units?
No, 3523 Dillon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3523 Dillon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3523 Dillon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3523 Dillon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3523 Dillon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
