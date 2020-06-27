All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated August 6 2019 at 5:32 AM

3523 Bateau Road West

3523 Bateau Road West · No Longer Available
Location

3523 Bateau Road West, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully redone sprawling ranch style home available now. Venture into the large living/dining room combination or the family room to gather with friends. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and countertops. The home has new flooring throughout with plenty of storage and updated bathrooms! The backyard is fenced in for privacy. This is one of Southside's most desirable and conveniently located communities. Non-aggressive pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Call Nina at 904-482-3007 to schedule a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3523 Bateau Road West have any available units?
3523 Bateau Road West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3523 Bateau Road West currently offering any rent specials?
3523 Bateau Road West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3523 Bateau Road West pet-friendly?
Yes, 3523 Bateau Road West is pet friendly.
Does 3523 Bateau Road West offer parking?
No, 3523 Bateau Road West does not offer parking.
Does 3523 Bateau Road West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3523 Bateau Road West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3523 Bateau Road West have a pool?
No, 3523 Bateau Road West does not have a pool.
Does 3523 Bateau Road West have accessible units?
No, 3523 Bateau Road West does not have accessible units.
Does 3523 Bateau Road West have units with dishwashers?
No, 3523 Bateau Road West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3523 Bateau Road West have units with air conditioning?
No, 3523 Bateau Road West does not have units with air conditioning.
