3523 Bateau Road West

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully redone sprawling ranch style home available now. Venture into the large living/dining room combination or the family room to gather with friends. The kitchen has been completely remodeled with stainless steel appliances, new cabinets and countertops. The home has new flooring throughout with plenty of storage and updated bathrooms! The backyard is fenced in for privacy. This is one of Southside's most desirable and conveniently located communities. Non-aggressive pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. Call Nina at 904-482-3007 to schedule a showing today.