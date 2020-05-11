All apartments in Jacksonville
3521 Spires Ave
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:09 PM

3521 Spires Ave

3521 Spires Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3521 Spires Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Moncrief Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Come out and see this lovely home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3521 Spires Ave have any available units?
3521 Spires Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3521 Spires Ave have?
Some of 3521 Spires Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3521 Spires Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3521 Spires Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3521 Spires Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3521 Spires Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3521 Spires Ave offer parking?
No, 3521 Spires Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3521 Spires Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3521 Spires Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3521 Spires Ave have a pool?
No, 3521 Spires Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3521 Spires Ave have accessible units?
No, 3521 Spires Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3521 Spires Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3521 Spires Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
