3520 Armstrong Street, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Garden City
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Photos DO NOT reflect finished home; remodeling in progress Single family mobile home Coat closet at front door entrance Large open living room connects to kitchen/dining room Built-in corner pantry in dining room Kitchen has aqueduct cabinets and storage space Master bedroom has large open closet Spacious bathroom Hallway w/washer and dryer hookups APPLY ONLINE at https://1stcoastequity.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals/139171
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3520 Armstrong St have any available units?
3520 Armstrong St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.