All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3520 Armstrong St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3520 Armstrong St
Last updated November 13 2019 at 3:41 AM

3520 Armstrong St

3520 Armstrong Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3520 Armstrong Street, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Garden City

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Photos DO NOT reflect finished home; remodeling in progress
Single family mobile home
Coat closet at front door entrance
Large open living room connects to kitchen/dining room
Built-in corner pantry in dining room
Kitchen has aqueduct cabinets and storage space
Master bedroom has large open closet
Spacious bathroom
Hallway w/washer and dryer hookups
APPLY ONLINE at https://1stcoastequity.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals/139171

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3520 Armstrong St have any available units?
3520 Armstrong St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3520 Armstrong St have?
Some of 3520 Armstrong St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3520 Armstrong St currently offering any rent specials?
3520 Armstrong St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3520 Armstrong St pet-friendly?
No, 3520 Armstrong St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3520 Armstrong St offer parking?
No, 3520 Armstrong St does not offer parking.
Does 3520 Armstrong St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3520 Armstrong St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3520 Armstrong St have a pool?
No, 3520 Armstrong St does not have a pool.
Does 3520 Armstrong St have accessible units?
No, 3520 Armstrong St does not have accessible units.
Does 3520 Armstrong St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3520 Armstrong St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mezza
11701 Palm Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Jaxon
4450 Tropea Way
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia