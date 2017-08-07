Rent Calculator
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM
1 of 6
3516 Phyllis Street
3516 Phyllis Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3516 Phyllis Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill
Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3516 Phyllis Street have any available units?
3516 Phyllis Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 3516 Phyllis Street currently offering any rent specials?
3516 Phyllis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 Phyllis Street pet-friendly?
No, 3516 Phyllis Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3516 Phyllis Street offer parking?
No, 3516 Phyllis Street does not offer parking.
Does 3516 Phyllis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3516 Phyllis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 Phyllis Street have a pool?
No, 3516 Phyllis Street does not have a pool.
Does 3516 Phyllis Street have accessible units?
No, 3516 Phyllis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 Phyllis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3516 Phyllis Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3516 Phyllis Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3516 Phyllis Street has units with air conditioning.
