Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3516 Marland St
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

3516 Marland St

3516 Marland Street · No Longer Available
Location

3516 Marland Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Grand Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/51e265102c ----
Welcome to this cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath brick home! Features fresh paint, appliances, updated kitchen & bathroom, fenced in yard, & more. Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 Marland St have any available units?
3516 Marland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3516 Marland St currently offering any rent specials?
3516 Marland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 Marland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3516 Marland St is pet friendly.
Does 3516 Marland St offer parking?
No, 3516 Marland St does not offer parking.
Does 3516 Marland St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3516 Marland St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 Marland St have a pool?
No, 3516 Marland St does not have a pool.
Does 3516 Marland St have accessible units?
No, 3516 Marland St does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 Marland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3516 Marland St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3516 Marland St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3516 Marland St does not have units with air conditioning.

