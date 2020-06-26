3514 Twisted Tree Ln

Amenities

Drayton Park is a much desired gated, townhome community that makes you feel at home with it's park like setting. This is an end unit with an open floor plan, a preserve view, and has been well maintained. There are 2 master bedrooms upstairs with their own bathrooms and oversized closets, 1184 sq. ft. Unit contains hardwood and laminate flooring throughout. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, microwave and full size washer & dryer. The unit also contains a screened lanai. This community is conveniently located near Tinseltown, St. Johns Town Center, UNF, with a short drive to Downtown or the Beaches. $1,200 security deposit, no pets, no smoking, $45 application fee, $250 move in fee (non-refundable) Excellent credit required. Unit available June 1st.