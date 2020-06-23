Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3514 ROSSELLE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3514 ROSSELLE ST
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:08 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3514 ROSSELLE ST
3514 Rosselle Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
3514 Rosselle Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully Renovated bungalow Rental ready for Immediate Move-In. Located in popular Murray Hill on dead end cul de sac! Close to Murray Hill Restaurants and shopping. Call for showings today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3514 ROSSELLE ST have any available units?
3514 ROSSELLE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3514 ROSSELLE ST have?
Some of 3514 ROSSELLE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3514 ROSSELLE ST currently offering any rent specials?
3514 ROSSELLE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3514 ROSSELLE ST pet-friendly?
No, 3514 ROSSELLE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3514 ROSSELLE ST offer parking?
Yes, 3514 ROSSELLE ST offers parking.
Does 3514 ROSSELLE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3514 ROSSELLE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3514 ROSSELLE ST have a pool?
No, 3514 ROSSELLE ST does not have a pool.
Does 3514 ROSSELLE ST have accessible units?
No, 3514 ROSSELLE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3514 ROSSELLE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3514 ROSSELLE ST has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia