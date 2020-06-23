All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3514 ROSSELLE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3514 ROSSELLE ST
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:08 AM

3514 ROSSELLE ST

3514 Rosselle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3514 Rosselle Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fully Renovated bungalow Rental ready for Immediate Move-In. Located in popular Murray Hill on dead end cul de sac! Close to Murray Hill Restaurants and shopping. Call for showings today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3514 ROSSELLE ST have any available units?
3514 ROSSELLE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3514 ROSSELLE ST have?
Some of 3514 ROSSELLE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3514 ROSSELLE ST currently offering any rent specials?
3514 ROSSELLE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3514 ROSSELLE ST pet-friendly?
No, 3514 ROSSELLE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3514 ROSSELLE ST offer parking?
Yes, 3514 ROSSELLE ST offers parking.
Does 3514 ROSSELLE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3514 ROSSELLE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3514 ROSSELLE ST have a pool?
No, 3514 ROSSELLE ST does not have a pool.
Does 3514 ROSSELLE ST have accessible units?
No, 3514 ROSSELLE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3514 ROSSELLE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3514 ROSSELLE ST has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Point at Town Center
5116 Gate Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Links at Windsor Parke
13700 Sutton Park Dr N
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Lux at Sorrel
11901 Abess Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Registry at Windsor Parke
13401 Sutton Park Dr S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia