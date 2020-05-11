All apartments in Jacksonville
3514 Bessent Rd

3514 Bessent Road · No Longer Available
Location

3514 Bessent Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1/2 off the 1st Month Rent! Beautiful 3 Bedroom House Ready For Move In - May Move In Promo - 1/2 off the 1st months rent!!!

New Vacancy Renovations Are Being Made - Come See If This Home Is Right For You! Won't Last Long!

Beautiful large 3 bedroom house. Huge Backyard is perfect for pets or children. You'll love the quiet cozy neighborhood. Washer/Dryer on site!

Large open floor plans leads into large living room as soon as you walk in the door with kitchen and dining nook tucked to the side.

This home is located near AMAZON Warehouse and JAX International Airport and close to downtown!

Schedule to see your new home today!

Call today to schedule a tour of your new home! (904) 677-3100 - Viewings are available from 9:00am to 7:00pm. Don't wait - an agent is ready to speak to you now!

(RLNE5619882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3514 Bessent Rd have any available units?
3514 Bessent Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3514 Bessent Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3514 Bessent Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3514 Bessent Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3514 Bessent Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3514 Bessent Rd offer parking?
No, 3514 Bessent Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3514 Bessent Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3514 Bessent Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3514 Bessent Rd have a pool?
No, 3514 Bessent Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3514 Bessent Rd have accessible units?
No, 3514 Bessent Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3514 Bessent Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3514 Bessent Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3514 Bessent Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3514 Bessent Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

