3514 Bessent Rd

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1/2 off the 1st Month Rent! Beautiful 3 Bedroom House Ready For Move In - May Move In Promo - 1/2 off the 1st months rent!!!



New Vacancy Renovations Are Being Made - Come See If This Home Is Right For You! Won't Last Long!



Beautiful large 3 bedroom house. Huge Backyard is perfect for pets or children. You'll love the quiet cozy neighborhood. Washer/Dryer on site!



Large open floor plans leads into large living room as soon as you walk in the door with kitchen and dining nook tucked to the side.



This home is located near AMAZON Warehouse and JAX International Airport and close to downtown!



(RLNE5619882)