Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3505 SHADOW ST
Last updated March 18 2019 at 1:57 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3505 SHADOW ST
3505 Shadow Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
3505 Shadow Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Very clean inside looks great won't last long also there's 3 1bedroom 1 bath apt on the property
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3505 SHADOW ST have any available units?
3505 SHADOW ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 3505 SHADOW ST currently offering any rent specials?
3505 SHADOW ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 SHADOW ST pet-friendly?
No, 3505 SHADOW ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3505 SHADOW ST offer parking?
Yes, 3505 SHADOW ST offers parking.
Does 3505 SHADOW ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3505 SHADOW ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 SHADOW ST have a pool?
No, 3505 SHADOW ST does not have a pool.
Does 3505 SHADOW ST have accessible units?
No, 3505 SHADOW ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 SHADOW ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3505 SHADOW ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3505 SHADOW ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3505 SHADOW ST does not have units with air conditioning.
