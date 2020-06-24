All apartments in Jacksonville
3505 PEBBLE PATH LN
3505 PEBBLE PATH LN

3505 Pebble Path Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3505 Pebble Path Lane, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Wonderful Townhome with amazing layout. Two bedrooms upstairs each with a separate bathroom and downstairs, the living/dining plus kitchen with a half bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3505 PEBBLE PATH LN have any available units?
3505 PEBBLE PATH LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3505 PEBBLE PATH LN have?
Some of 3505 PEBBLE PATH LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3505 PEBBLE PATH LN currently offering any rent specials?
3505 PEBBLE PATH LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 PEBBLE PATH LN pet-friendly?
No, 3505 PEBBLE PATH LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3505 PEBBLE PATH LN offer parking?
No, 3505 PEBBLE PATH LN does not offer parking.
Does 3505 PEBBLE PATH LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3505 PEBBLE PATH LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 PEBBLE PATH LN have a pool?
Yes, 3505 PEBBLE PATH LN has a pool.
Does 3505 PEBBLE PATH LN have accessible units?
No, 3505 PEBBLE PATH LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 PEBBLE PATH LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3505 PEBBLE PATH LN has units with dishwashers.
