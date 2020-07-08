All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

3492 Lone Tree Lane

3492 Lone Tree Ln · No Longer Available
Location

3492 Lone Tree Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Drayton Park - Lovely 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome located on the Southside of Jacksonville in Drayton Park! Has 2 unassigned parking spaces! Landlord requires additional $20/month pet rent.

(RLNE5743834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3492 Lone Tree Lane have any available units?
3492 Lone Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3492 Lone Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3492 Lone Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3492 Lone Tree Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3492 Lone Tree Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3492 Lone Tree Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3492 Lone Tree Lane offers parking.
Does 3492 Lone Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3492 Lone Tree Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3492 Lone Tree Lane have a pool?
No, 3492 Lone Tree Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3492 Lone Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 3492 Lone Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3492 Lone Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3492 Lone Tree Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3492 Lone Tree Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3492 Lone Tree Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

