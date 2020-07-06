All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 3460 Belfort Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3460 Belfort Rd
Last updated May 15 2019 at 1:19 PM

3460 Belfort Rd

3460 Belfort Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3460 Belfort Road, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Tiger Hole-Secret Woods

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d39650603f ---- Welcome to this spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1,760 square foot home! Features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tiled master shower w/ double sinks, wood plank flooring, 2 car garage, & more! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today! *Free Application* BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing. Garage Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3460 Belfort Rd have any available units?
3460 Belfort Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3460 Belfort Rd have?
Some of 3460 Belfort Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3460 Belfort Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3460 Belfort Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3460 Belfort Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3460 Belfort Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3460 Belfort Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3460 Belfort Rd offers parking.
Does 3460 Belfort Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3460 Belfort Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3460 Belfort Rd have a pool?
No, 3460 Belfort Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3460 Belfort Rd have accessible units?
No, 3460 Belfort Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3460 Belfort Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3460 Belfort Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Forest Apartments
6756 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia