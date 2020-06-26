All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:58 AM

346 11TH ST

346 East 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

346 East 11th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
2 Story duplex. Upstairs unit available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 11TH ST have any available units?
346 11TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 346 11TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
346 11TH ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 11TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 346 11TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 346 11TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 346 11TH ST offers parking.
Does 346 11TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 346 11TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 11TH ST have a pool?
No, 346 11TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 346 11TH ST have accessible units?
No, 346 11TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 346 11TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 346 11TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 346 11TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 346 11TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
