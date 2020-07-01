All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated November 10 2019 at 5:44 AM

3435 DREXEL ST

3435 Drexel Street · No Longer Available
Location

3435 Drexel Street, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Spring Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 story townhouse. Combination Living room and dining room/ half bath downstairs, two full bathrooms up stairs, equipped kitchen, patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3435 DREXEL ST have any available units?
3435 DREXEL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3435 DREXEL ST have?
Some of 3435 DREXEL ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3435 DREXEL ST currently offering any rent specials?
3435 DREXEL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3435 DREXEL ST pet-friendly?
No, 3435 DREXEL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3435 DREXEL ST offer parking?
No, 3435 DREXEL ST does not offer parking.
Does 3435 DREXEL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3435 DREXEL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3435 DREXEL ST have a pool?
No, 3435 DREXEL ST does not have a pool.
Does 3435 DREXEL ST have accessible units?
No, 3435 DREXEL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3435 DREXEL ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3435 DREXEL ST has units with dishwashers.

