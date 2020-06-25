Amenities

3434 Blanding Blvd #240 Available 08/16/19 1 BR 1 BA End Unit-Upper Level Rental Condo, Tropically Inspired Community located on the Cedar River, Community Pool, Fitness Center, Reserved Parking, Boat Slips-Dock, Boat Parking, Minutes from Downtown and I95, I10, NAS, Wood Flooring, Stackable Wash - Rare Find! This tropically inspired end unit upper level 1X! condo is located in water front, gated community of Coastal Creek.It is conveniently located within minutes from access to I-295, I-10, NAS Jacksonville, Downtown, and the quaint Avondale Riverside area. The community's addition of hurricane shutters, exterior light blue building colors and tropical landscaping gives you the Key West feel right here in Jacksonville. BOAT PARKING!!



Immediately upon entering the property you are greeted by the large living area with an open concept complete with wood flooring - furnished with high quality wood cabinets, granite counter-tops and stainless appliances. Take in the beautiful serene river views from the living room, kitchen and screened porch.

Enjoy all of the quiet breezes flowing through the windows.



The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless appliances, breakfast bar and a newer stackable washer and dryer located in a inconspicuous cabinet in the kitchen for your convenience. This is a perfect space to enjoy and entertain your friends and family.



The master bedroom is oversized and has a larger closet. The large bathroom is located outside the bedroom and has a huge closet for additional storage.



This well maintained gated waterfront condo community features access to the tropically inviting pool, dedicated parking, clubhouse, marina/dock and boat parking.



