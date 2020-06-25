All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

3434 Blanding Blvd #240

3434 Blanding Blvd 240 · No Longer Available
Location

3434 Blanding Blvd 240, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
3434 Blanding Blvd #240 Available 08/16/19 1 BR 1 BA End Unit-Upper Level Rental Condo, Tropically Inspired Community located on the Cedar River, Community Pool, Fitness Center, Reserved Parking, Boat Slips-Dock, Boat Parking, Minutes from Downtown and I95, I10, NAS, Wood Flooring, Stackable Wash - Rare Find! This tropically inspired end unit upper level 1X! condo is located in water front, gated community of Coastal Creek.It is conveniently located within minutes from access to I-295, I-10, NAS Jacksonville, Downtown, and the quaint Avondale Riverside area. The community's addition of hurricane shutters, exterior light blue building colors and tropical landscaping gives you the Key West feel right here in Jacksonville. BOAT PARKING!!

Immediately upon entering the property you are greeted by the large living area with an open concept complete with wood flooring - furnished with high quality wood cabinets, granite counter-tops and stainless appliances. Take in the beautiful serene river views from the living room, kitchen and screened porch.
Enjoy all of the quiet breezes flowing through the windows.

The kitchen is fully equipped with stainless appliances, breakfast bar and a newer stackable washer and dryer located in a inconspicuous cabinet in the kitchen for your convenience. This is a perfect space to enjoy and entertain your friends and family.

The master bedroom is oversized and has a larger closet. The large bathroom is located outside the bedroom and has a huge closet for additional storage.

This well maintained gated waterfront condo community features access to the tropically inviting pool, dedicated parking, clubhouse, marina/dock and boat parking.

Showings will be available by 8/20/18. Schedule your showing soon.

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/jacksonville

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies
HOA Fees and application may apply- Ask Agent

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.JacksonvilePropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4334583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3434 Blanding Blvd #240 have any available units?
3434 Blanding Blvd #240 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3434 Blanding Blvd #240 have?
Some of 3434 Blanding Blvd #240's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3434 Blanding Blvd #240 currently offering any rent specials?
3434 Blanding Blvd #240 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3434 Blanding Blvd #240 pet-friendly?
No, 3434 Blanding Blvd #240 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3434 Blanding Blvd #240 offer parking?
Yes, 3434 Blanding Blvd #240 offers parking.
Does 3434 Blanding Blvd #240 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3434 Blanding Blvd #240 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3434 Blanding Blvd #240 have a pool?
Yes, 3434 Blanding Blvd #240 has a pool.
Does 3434 Blanding Blvd #240 have accessible units?
No, 3434 Blanding Blvd #240 does not have accessible units.
Does 3434 Blanding Blvd #240 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3434 Blanding Blvd #240 does not have units with dishwashers.
