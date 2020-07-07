All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 7 2020 at 11:22 PM

343 STOCKTON ST

343 Stockton Street · No Longer Available
Location

343 Stockton Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Mixon Town

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This is a great 2 Bedroom 1 bath duplex with washer dryer connections and central air and heat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 343 STOCKTON ST have any available units?
343 STOCKTON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 343 STOCKTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
343 STOCKTON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 STOCKTON ST pet-friendly?
No, 343 STOCKTON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 343 STOCKTON ST offer parking?
No, 343 STOCKTON ST does not offer parking.
Does 343 STOCKTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 343 STOCKTON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 STOCKTON ST have a pool?
No, 343 STOCKTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 343 STOCKTON ST have accessible units?
No, 343 STOCKTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 343 STOCKTON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 343 STOCKTON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 343 STOCKTON ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 343 STOCKTON ST has units with air conditioning.

