Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 343 STOCKTON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
343 STOCKTON ST
Last updated January 7 2020 at 11:22 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
343 STOCKTON ST
343 Stockton Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
343 Stockton Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Mixon Town
Amenities
w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This is a great 2 Bedroom 1 bath duplex with washer dryer connections and central air and heat.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 343 STOCKTON ST have any available units?
343 STOCKTON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 343 STOCKTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
343 STOCKTON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 343 STOCKTON ST pet-friendly?
No, 343 STOCKTON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 343 STOCKTON ST offer parking?
No, 343 STOCKTON ST does not offer parking.
Does 343 STOCKTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 343 STOCKTON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 343 STOCKTON ST have a pool?
No, 343 STOCKTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 343 STOCKTON ST have accessible units?
No, 343 STOCKTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 343 STOCKTON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 343 STOCKTON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 343 STOCKTON ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 343 STOCKTON ST has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Broadstone River House
1655 Prudential Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia