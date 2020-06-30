All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated December 6 2019 at 4:24 PM

3409 International Village Drive West

3409 International Village Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

3409 International Village Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32277
Arlington Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3409 International Village Drive West have any available units?
3409 International Village Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3409 International Village Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
3409 International Village Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409 International Village Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 3409 International Village Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 3409 International Village Drive West offer parking?
No, 3409 International Village Drive West does not offer parking.
Does 3409 International Village Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3409 International Village Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409 International Village Drive West have a pool?
Yes, 3409 International Village Drive West has a pool.
Does 3409 International Village Drive West have accessible units?
No, 3409 International Village Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 3409 International Village Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 3409 International Village Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3409 International Village Drive West have units with air conditioning?
No, 3409 International Village Drive West does not have units with air conditioning.

