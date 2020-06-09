All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 29 2019 at 4:55 PM

3403 Greenbrier Drive

3403 Greenbrier Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3403 Greenbrier Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. All kitchen appliances will be installed once we have an executed lease. For more information please call 321-236-6009 Monday through Friday 8:30AM-5:00PM. You can also visit us at www.msrenewal.com for other great Main Street Renewal Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3403 Greenbrier Drive have any available units?
3403 Greenbrier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 3403 Greenbrier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3403 Greenbrier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3403 Greenbrier Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3403 Greenbrier Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3403 Greenbrier Drive offer parking?
No, 3403 Greenbrier Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3403 Greenbrier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3403 Greenbrier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3403 Greenbrier Drive have a pool?
No, 3403 Greenbrier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3403 Greenbrier Drive have accessible units?
No, 3403 Greenbrier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3403 Greenbrier Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3403 Greenbrier Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3403 Greenbrier Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3403 Greenbrier Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
