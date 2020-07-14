All apartments in Jacksonville
340 Sunshine Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

340 Sunshine Street

340 Sunshine Street · (904) 326-3178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

340 Sunshine Street, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Lackawanna

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
dogs allowed
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2055603

Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1144 square feet of space, with amenities including hardwood floors, central air, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups, and is freshly painted. Minutes away from I-10. Cat friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.jacksonville@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 340 Sunshine Street have any available units?
340 Sunshine Street has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 340 Sunshine Street have?
Some of 340 Sunshine Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 340 Sunshine Street currently offering any rent specials?
340 Sunshine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 Sunshine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 340 Sunshine Street is pet friendly.
Does 340 Sunshine Street offer parking?
No, 340 Sunshine Street does not offer parking.
Does 340 Sunshine Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 Sunshine Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 Sunshine Street have a pool?
No, 340 Sunshine Street does not have a pool.
Does 340 Sunshine Street have accessible units?
No, 340 Sunshine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 340 Sunshine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 Sunshine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
