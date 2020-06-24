All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3368 STILLMAN ST

3368 Stillman Street · No Longer Available
Location

3368 Stillman Street, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Spring Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
This 2 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email leasing@jwbcompanies.com today to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3368 STILLMAN ST have any available units?
3368 STILLMAN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3368 STILLMAN ST have?
Some of 3368 STILLMAN ST's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3368 STILLMAN ST currently offering any rent specials?
3368 STILLMAN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3368 STILLMAN ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 3368 STILLMAN ST is pet friendly.
Does 3368 STILLMAN ST offer parking?
No, 3368 STILLMAN ST does not offer parking.
Does 3368 STILLMAN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3368 STILLMAN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3368 STILLMAN ST have a pool?
No, 3368 STILLMAN ST does not have a pool.
Does 3368 STILLMAN ST have accessible units?
No, 3368 STILLMAN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3368 STILLMAN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3368 STILLMAN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
