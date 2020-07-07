3357 Columbus Ave

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/479ada90a1 ---- Come see this adorable 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath home! This house is perfect for you! Features BRAND NEW appliances, carpet and tile flooring, fresh paint, water and landscaping included, and much more! Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.