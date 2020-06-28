All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:20 AM

3347 COLUMBUS AVE

3347 Columbus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3347 Columbus Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This beautiful West Jacksonville home is freshly renovated and ready to be rented! Pls see showing assist for appt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3347 COLUMBUS AVE have any available units?
3347 COLUMBUS AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3347 COLUMBUS AVE have?
Some of 3347 COLUMBUS AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3347 COLUMBUS AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3347 COLUMBUS AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3347 COLUMBUS AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3347 COLUMBUS AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 3347 COLUMBUS AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3347 COLUMBUS AVE offers parking.
Does 3347 COLUMBUS AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3347 COLUMBUS AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3347 COLUMBUS AVE have a pool?
No, 3347 COLUMBUS AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3347 COLUMBUS AVE have accessible units?
No, 3347 COLUMBUS AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3347 COLUMBUS AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3347 COLUMBUS AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
