Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3344 Rayford Street - 1
Last updated May 10 2020 at 9:57 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3344 Rayford Street - 1
3344 Rayford Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3344 Rayford Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill
Amenities
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3344 Rayford Street - 1 have any available units?
3344 Rayford Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3344 Rayford Street - 1 have?
Some of 3344 Rayford Street - 1's amenities include air conditioning, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3344 Rayford Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3344 Rayford Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3344 Rayford Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3344 Rayford Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3344 Rayford Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 3344 Rayford Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3344 Rayford Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3344 Rayford Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3344 Rayford Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 3344 Rayford Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3344 Rayford Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3344 Rayford Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3344 Rayford Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3344 Rayford Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
