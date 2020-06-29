Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
3342 RAYFORD ST
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:56 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3342 RAYFORD ST
3342 Rayford Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3342 Rayford Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is available with a back yard and a parking space. Available for showings daily.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3342 RAYFORD ST have any available units?
3342 RAYFORD ST doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out rental trends in Jacksonville.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 3342 RAYFORD ST currently offering any rent specials?
3342 RAYFORD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3342 RAYFORD ST pet-friendly?
No, 3342 RAYFORD ST is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 3342 RAYFORD ST offer parking?
Yes, 3342 RAYFORD ST offers parking.
Does 3342 RAYFORD ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3342 RAYFORD ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3342 RAYFORD ST have a pool?
No, 3342 RAYFORD ST does not have a pool.
Does 3342 RAYFORD ST have accessible units?
No, 3342 RAYFORD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3342 RAYFORD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 3342 RAYFORD ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3342 RAYFORD ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 3342 RAYFORD ST does not have units with air conditioning.
