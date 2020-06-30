3339 Galilee Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Spring Park
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
ADORABLE 3/2BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH AN UPGRADED MASTER-BED ROOM.LOTS OF WOODEN CABINETS STORAGE AREAS,BEAUTIFUL EAT-IN KITCHEN AND LIVING ROOM.BACKYARD HAS MANY POTENTIALS; ENTERTAINMENTS etc. EASY ACCESS TO I95 & DOWNTOWN JAX.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3339 GALILEE RD have any available units?
3339 GALILEE RD doesn't have any available units at this time.